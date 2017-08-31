Cinepocalypse 2017: LOWLIFE And TRAGEDY GIRLS Lead First Wave

Chi-town residents! Pay heed to our words because there is a genre film festival coming to your town for the very first time. Well, not the first first time. As you will read below Cinepocalypse evolved from another horror film festival and like the great suburban Chicago prophet Wayne Campbell once said back in 1992, "... I still know how to party" (waits for vague reference to drop).

Cinepocalypse has just announced the first wave of programming and there is a lot of good stuff it. The fest will host the world premiere of Finnish vigilante flick Rendel. Festival faves Lowlife and Tragedy Girls continue to rage the circuit. A couple films that are going to make some noise as they bow this fall are the German period horror Hagazussa - A Heathen's Curse and the new film from the director of Baskin, Can Evrenol's Housewife. And the newly-discovered Italian Uncut 35mm print of Argento's Susperia will screen at the festival as well.

Other than the films special guests include You're Next and The Guest screenwriter Simon Barett as the festival's host. Writer/director Joe Carnahan will guest curate “Blood, Guts, Bullets, and Octane” a special program of 35mm repertory films screening during the fest. And the cult of actor Eric Roberts will be inspired by their muse as he attends a live recording of the podcast “Eric Roberts Is The Fucking Man”.

More information about the first wave of titles is below.