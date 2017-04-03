Our Favorite Faces Of Scarlett Johansson

This weekend saw the worldwide roll-out of Rupert Sanders' live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell
, and it got mixed reviews (ours by Pierce Conran was quite positive
). Most critics agree though, that despite the white-washing controversy
surrounding the casting of Scarlett Johansson as Major Motoko Kusanagi (whoops, spoiler apparently...), she is actually quite good in the role.
It should not really have been a surprise, as she has managed a wide variety of roles in her career and, so far, has never had a serious misstep with them yet. Hell, we even made a quiz about her
, a few years back.
So tell us: what's your favorite performance by Scarlett Johansson? Was it a drama, was it a glamorous part, or was she an action hero? Chime in, in the comments below!
