Calgary Underground 2017 Announces Lineup: Kaiju! Bigfoot! Booze! Headbangers! Sugar-Cereal! and The Shower Scene

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
The Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) has been quietly kicking ass for 13 years. Being overshadowed somewhat by larger festivals in larger Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, or even its bigger sister, the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), which runs in late September, CUFF nevertheless brings a solid line-up of edgy genre cinema to the city for its 14th edition, while the first signs of spring are still mired in the urban permafrost around the Bow River. 

The full line up can be found on the Calgary Underground Film Festival website, but follow the gallery for our little bit of cherry picking: Premieres, curios, docs, retro screenings, vintage cartoons, and hits on the worldwide genre-fest circuit, that will come to the Globe Cinema in Stampede City from April 17-23rd.

