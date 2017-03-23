Calgary Underground 2017 Announces Lineup: Kaiju! Bigfoot! Booze! Headbangers! Sugar-Cereal! and The Shower Scene

The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat-Cereal Cartoon Party!



If you have not had the privilege of attending one of the Saturday Morning Cartoon Parties curated by Kier-La Janisse ("House of Psychotic Women"), you are missing out on the revival the GenerationX, time honoured Saturday Morning ritual, this is your chance Calgary!

Non-stop retro cartoons, unlimited sugary cereals that used to be a part of every “balanced” breakfast!

As always, this 3-hour trip into the weird and wonderful world of yesteryear’s animated antics will be accompanied by an all-you-can eat buffet of cereal that is open throughout the show. The cartoon lineup is shrouded in mystery, like a fine Scooby Doo episode, and it is punctuated with vintage PSAs and commercials from the era. These programmes have played Toronto, Vancouver, and Austin to rave reviews from TV nerds and their young offspring.