Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Hey LA! Win Tickets To The LA Premiere Of Nacho Vigalondo's COLOSSAL!

Nacho Vigalondo's Colossal hits screens across America on April 7th but if you're in LA and have a hankering to see it early, well, we've got just the thing for you!

The LA premiere of Colossal - with Vigalondo plus stars Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudekis all there in person - is happening a few days early on April 4th and we've got five pairs of tickets to give away! No tricks, no gimmicks, no questions, all you have to do is email me here before midnight Sunday and we will draw the winning names on Monday morning! Simple!

Check out the Colossal trailer below!

