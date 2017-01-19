COLOSSAL Trailer: Anne Hathaway Has a Monster Problem

In Nacho Vigalondo's latest, Colossal, Anne Hathaway discovers that catastrophic events across the world caused by a giant rampaging monster are somehow connected to the mental breakdown from which she's suffering.

I have been a massive fan of everything Vigalondo has done since Time Crimes. Incredibly versatile, he's sometimes able to use and bend genre to tell human stories unlike anyone else (read: Extraterrestrial), and sometimes he just wants to revel in genre for the love of it (read: Open Windows).

Based on strong word-of-mouth out of last year's festival circuit and now this trailer, it appears Vigalondo is taking his fun seriously this time. To me this seems to occupy the same magical realist space that Gondry does so well. Really looking forward to this one.

New distro company, Neon, co-founded by the Alamo Draft House's Tim League and Radius' Tom Quinn will help get this one into theatres later this year.

Colossal co-stars Dan Stevens, and Jason Sudeikis.