SXSW 2017 Preview: Headliners, Midnight, and Visions

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
The annual festival of tech activations, unlimited BBQ, and a whole buncha great movies is almost upon us. Yes, SXSW kicks off this Friday and as normal, we'll be focusing the majority of our attention on the last of those three. MOVIES. We start off our festival preview series with a look at a few of the films playing in the Headliners, Midnighters, and narratives in the Visions section. This is just a taste.

68 Kill
It's not a SXSW without a Snowfort film and this year's comes to us from Chop director (and Cheap Thrills co-writer) Trent Hagga. The movie is described as a "punk-rock romcom" about a man setting out to rob his girlfriend's sugar daddy. It stars Matthew Gray Gubler, Annalynne McCord, Alisha Boe, Sheila Vand, Sam Eidson, Lucy Faust, and Eric Podner.

Midnight

Festival PreviewsSXSW
