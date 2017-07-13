Fantasia 2017 Curtain Raiser: We Cherrypick Montreal's Mammoth Genre Fest

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl





As 2004's experimental and seminal, Mindgame inches towards an all-region BluRay, Yuasa Masaaki returns with this surreal, musical, crazy-romantic and idiosyncratically animated feature.

Set in Kyoto, in the fine cinematic tradition of 'one crazy night' storytelling, I simply cannot wait to have my senses melt down with the raw talent and high energy of Yuasa Masaaki. (Notably, he has a second feature also at the festival! A mermaid comedy called Lu Over The Wall.)