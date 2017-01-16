Our Favorite Faces Of Vin Diesel

This upcoming weekend sees Vin Diesel back on the big screen again as Xander Cage in D. J. Caruso's. Judging by the trailers, the action star doesn't seem to be stepping far out of his comfort zone with this one. as silly and outrageous a flashy action film as they come.Thing is, from Vin Diesel we generally accept this, as silly and outrageous a flashy action film as they come. He can coast on charisma as easily as on a surfboard in front on a green screen. It's a bit too easy to dismiss his acting talents though, as he has shown quite some chops in that department as well over the years.So, what are your favorite performances by Vin Diesel? Do you prefer his jumping-over-explosions films or did you think his best work was seen in titles which were a bit more subtle? Chime in, in the comments below!