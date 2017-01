Our Favorite Faces Of John Hurt

In Snowpiercer, John Hurt plays a role he's often done before: a man who is somewhat dilapidated, kind, benevolent, a learned academic, and very, very British. You'd almost forgot he has played an impressive string of villains as well, including some of the foulest dictators and emperors ever to (dis)grace a screen!

Last week, Sir John Hurt died, aged 77, of pancreatic cancer. It ended the amazing career of one of the finest British actors ever.