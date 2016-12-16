IFFAM Coverage International Reviews All News Thrillers International News How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Many Faces of James Earl Jones

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
This week sees the worldwide release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first in a series of stand-alone films taking place in the famed franchise's universe. According to our Jim Tudor it is quite good, and it has a big plus in having Darth Vader looming over everyone as the ultimate Bad Guy. Even better: Vader speaks, and he still has the voice of veteran actor James Earl Jones. And what a voice it is!

The word "iconic" gets thrown around a lot on film websites, but James Earl Jones has the rare gift of making almost every role he gets an iconic one. And in the case of Darth Vader, who is one of the greatest movie villains in history, just his voice already suffices.

Instantly recognizable and almost always awesome, this week the quiz belongs to James Earl Jones. Once again I'm going to use eleven close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!

And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all eleven of them right).


Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Tom Kiesecoms and Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.

Here he is, standing next to his most famous role.

This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize!

  • Ard Vijn

    On our Facebook page, Jesse Kale has correctly identified number five as being an episode of the series FRASIER (called ROZ's KRANTZ & GOULDENSTEIN ARE DEAD to be precise).

    That leaves number 2!

  • Guy

    No. 3 is Fields of Dreams... right?

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct!
    That just leaves 2 and 5 (which are indeed probably the most difficult ones).

  • Ben Umstead

    Six is Dr. Strangelove.

    But on a more important note, why no still from The Sandlot?

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct!
    As for your question, you were there when I asked for stills, so shush.

  • Gopal Natarajan

    1 - The Great White Hope
    4 - Conan The Barbarian
    7 - The Hunt For Red October
    8 - Coming to America
    9 - Sneakers?
    10 - Allan Quartermain and The Lost City of Gold
    12 - The Lion King

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct!
    (And ehm... I indeed forgot the "eleven", and have corrected it)

