The Many Faces of Dame Judi Dench

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Today sees the 82nd birthday of Dame Judi Dench, so this week we dedicate the quiz to her! A renowned actress for over six decades, she achieved worldwide fame at age 60 when she took on the role of "M" in the James Bond films, bringing an unusual level of class and believability to the franchise. But she's been awesome too so often in so many other films, it's hard to keep count...

Therefore, once again I'm going to use eleven close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!
And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all eleven of them right).


Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Michele "Izzy" Galgana and Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.

And here she is in a recent press shot.

This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize!

  • Ard Vijn

    And that concludes the quiz! As usual (though a bit late), here are the titles and the people who correctly knew them first:

    1: MY WEEK WITH MARILYN (Nicholas Poly)
    2: TEA WITH MUSSOLINI (Gareth Hacking)
    3: SKYFALL (ManateeAdvocate)
    4: 84 CHARING CROSS ROAD (marshy00)
    5: MRS. BROWN (ManateeAdvocate)
    6: SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE (ManateeAdvocate)
    7: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ManateeAdvocate)
    8: CHOCOLAT (marshy00)
    9: THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (Gareth Hacking)
    10: HAMLET (Luke Piotrowski)
    11: THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (marshy00)

  • Ard Vijn

    Been a bit busy over the weekend, so I missed Luke Piotrowski correctly identifying number ten as HAMLET on our facebook page.

  • Ard Vijn

    Over on our Facebook page, Nicholas Poly has correctly identified number one as being MY WEEK WITH MARILYN.

    That just leaves number 10, which we all agree is a very difficult one...

  • marshy00

    8 is CHOCOLAT

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct again! That just leaves 1 and 10...

  • marshy00

    I think 4 is 84 CHARING CROSS ROAD

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct too!

  • marshy00

    11 is THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct!

  • 2 is Tea with Mussolini.
    10 is The Chronicles of Riddick

  • Ard Vijn

    Both correct! Though I think you meant 9 rather than 10 for CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    #3 Jeez. That's M, but in which one? I'll guess Skyfall.
    #5 is Mrs. Brown
    #6 Shakespeare in Love?

    Great quiz. I love her works but I'm blanking on most of these. As Time Goes By is one of my all time favorite sitcoms if you can call it that.

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct!

    That just leaves 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11...

  • ManateeAdvocate

    #7 has to be A Midsummer Night's Dream.

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct as well!

