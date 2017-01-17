Sundance Coverage Zombie Movies Indie News Superhero Movies Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: What Is The Best Movie Stunt Ever?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Have Your Say: What Is The Best Movie Stunt Ever?
This week sees the premiere of D.J. Caruso's XXx: Return of Xander Cage, and the trailers promise it to be an action film with lots of crazy stuntwork. Thing is, what does "crazy stuntwork" mean these days? With computer graphics being as good as they are, there is no telling anymore just how "crazy" or dangerous a stunt was. Hell, these days I can't even tell whether they even did the stunt at all (though I suspect the car ballet above was real).

It's a big difference with films from the seventies and eighties, when effects were still so ludicrously fake that the stunts had to be done for real, with real experts taking real risks to get the most spectacular results. Be it someone jumping from a building, flipping a car, or getting shot off of a horse, what you saw had actually been done in front of the camera.

Which reminiscing brings me to the question of the week: what is the best stunt you ever saw in a film? Feel free to choose anything, from a chase on foot to an exploding helicopter. So chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
stunts

More about Have Your Say

More about XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage

  • David Smith

    As below , Michelle yeah in super cop riding a motorbike onto a train. Wow!

  • the hong Kong cavaliers

    Everything Jackie Chan for sure , but that bridge sequence in Sorcerer will always have me wondered how they did that

  • ManateeAdvocate

    My second favorite film of all time is Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. Unbeatable car stunts in my realm. God tier even.

  • God of Joy

    Also impressive: Tom Cruise atop the skyrise in Mission Impossible 4 (GHOST PROTOCOL). DISTRICT 13 (arguably the height of parkour?), dream hallway rolling fight INCEPTION, The Gold Medal for me goes for Zoe Bell in Ship's Mast Car Chase scene from DEATHPROOF. https://www.youtube.com/watch?...

  • Giles Linnear

    Michelle Yeoh performing a motorcycle jump to the top of a moving train in Supercop...not bad for a non-stuntwoman who had only a few riding lessons beforehand.

  • God of Joy

    Yeoh is an all time favorite in this household.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Still incredible to this day.

  • God of Joy

    Everything and anything from George Miller's Mad Max films.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Thank you. Beat me to it.

  • Ard Vijn

    A total jawdropper was the ski-parachute-jump at the start of THE SPY WHO LOVED ME.
    Car-wise I'll also stick with Bond: the corkscrew jump over the canal in THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN.

  • God of Joy

    One of my favorite Bond stunts might have to be the cargo plane fight in LIVING DAYLIGHTS.

  • Zetobelt

    Probably a Jackie Chan movie.... Or a thai movie, like Born to Fight....

  • That fall between the two rolling semi trucks! Exactly my thinking. Or Chan's fall from Project A when he busts through those awnings.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    The awnings fall. If memory serves, he got terribly fucked up doing that.

  • God of Joy

    My fave Jackie Chans are the ladder fight from Police Story 4 ot the construction site fight from Mister Nice Guy. The Guy is incredible, and we could do a separate discussion of best stunt fight choreography.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    The ladder fight was masterful.

  • Ard Vijn

    With that fall between the two rolling semi trucks I never know if I'm watching a stunt or an accident.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.