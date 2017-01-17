Have Your Say: What Is The Best Movie Stunt Ever?

This week sees the premiere of D.J. Caruso's, and the trailers promise it to be an action film with lots of crazy stuntwork. Thing is, what does "crazy stuntwork" mean these days? With computer graphics being as good as they are, there is no telling anymore just how "crazy" or dangerous a stunt was. Hell, these days I can't even tell whether they even did the stunt at all (though I suspect the car ballet above was real).It's a big difference with films from the seventies and eighties, when effects were still so ludicrously fake that the stunts had to be done for real, with real experts taking real risks to get the most spectacular results. Be it someone jumping from a building, flipping a car, or getting shot off of a horse, what you saw had actually been done in front of the camera.Which reminiscing brings me to the question of the week: what is the best stunt you ever saw in a film? Feel free to choose anything, from a chase on foot to an exploding helicopter. So chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!