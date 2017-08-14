Our Favorite Faces Of Tom Hardy

In a crowded field of summer blockbusters and event films, Christopher Nolan's war evacuation epic Dunkirk
has done pretty damn well for itself, netting more than 340 million USD in worldwide box-office in just over three weeks. Our Pierce Conran is impressed as well, and in his review
he says "... there's no stronger argument for seeing a film on the biggest possible screen this summer."
Spectacle or not, it always helps to have a stellar cast around, and Nolan sure got a good pick for this one, with the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy. Splendid actors all.
Which brings me to Tom Hardy. When we featured him in the quiz back in 2013
, that particular article turned into the most-read one on the site for months. Talk about star power!
So he's our actor of the week. What is your favorite performance by Tom Hardy? Chime in, in the comments below!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.