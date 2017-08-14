Fantasia Coverage Manga Thrillers All Interviews Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Tom Hardy

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Tom Hardy
In a crowded field of summer blockbusters and event films, Christopher Nolan's war evacuation epic Dunkirk has done pretty damn well for itself, netting more than 340 million USD in worldwide box-office in just over three weeks. Our Pierce Conran is impressed as well, and in his review he says "... there's no stronger argument for seeing a film on the biggest possible screen this summer."

Spectacle or not, it always helps to have a stellar cast around, and Nolan sure got a good pick for this one, with the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy. Splendid actors all.

Which brings me to Tom Hardy. When we featured him in the quiz back in 2013, that particular article turned into the most-read one on the site for months. Talk about star power!

So he's our actor of the week. What is your favorite performance by Tom Hardy? Chime in, in the comments below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Christopher NolanFionn WhiteheadDamien BonnardAneurin BarnardLee ArmstrongActionDramaHistory

More about Dunkirk

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.