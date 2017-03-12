Not One, But Two Trailers For Edgar Wright's BABY DRIVER

Oh, Baby. Edgar Wright's Baby Driver debuted at SXSW last night to uproarious acclaim so far. Sony Pictures has released two trailers, a domestic and international cut, aimed to max out your visual and auditory sensors.

A talented, young getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Baby Driver last night and ScreenAnarchy's managing editor Peter Martin was one of the lucky ones to catchlast night and had delightful things like this to say

Wright launches the next phase of his career with a freshly careening, sweetly romantic, laugh-out-loud funny thriller that almost feels epic... Flying solo in the creative process, as it were, allows the audience to experience Wright for the first time, and Baby Driver marks a rebirth of sorts... It's not that Wright has somehow changed dramatically; fans of his earlier films are bound to be delighted by the lightning speed of the comic delivery and quicksilver tonal changes.

Having watched both trailers I am of the opinion that I really like the way the domestic trailer delivers mood and tone over the international trailer. Have a look for yourself and let us know which one you like better.