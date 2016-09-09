The Many Faces Of Winona Ryder

This week sees the theatrical release of, a documentary by Jeff Feuerzeig about the famous troubled young writer, who, as it turned out, was a fictional character devised by writer Laura Albert and actress Savannah Knoop. The story is interesting, as is the film, as Feuerzeig doesn't shy away from the controversies surrounding the character's creators and the celebrities who endorsed "him". One of those celebrities was Winona Ryder, and she is the subject of this week's quiz.The endorsement itself wasn't too surprising at the time, as for decades, Winona Ryder seemed to flit effortlessly through the worlds of underground, indie counter-culture, and glamorous Hollywood. Her resumee has an impressive selection of quirky and daring roles on it, switching from sweet to bitchy at will. She has been cool, she has been hip, and as recently as in the series, she has proven to still be pretty damn awesome when called for.So once again I'm going to use eleven pictures of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images, and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun, try to see how far you get without using IMDb!And I'll post the answers next Thursday, or earlier if someone gets all of them right.



Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Christopher O'Keeffe, James Marsh and Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.