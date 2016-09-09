Sundance Coverage Indie Reviews Documentaries Hollywood Features Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Many Faces Of Winona Ryder

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
This week sees the theatrical release of Author: The JT LeRoy Story, a documentary by Jeff Feuerzeig about the famous troubled young writer, who, as it turned out, was a fictional character devised by writer Laura Albert and actress Savannah Knoop. The story is interesting, as is the film, as Feuerzeig doesn't shy away from the controversies surrounding the character's creators and the celebrities who endorsed "him". One of those celebrities was Winona Ryder, and she is the subject of this week's quiz.

The endorsement itself wasn't too surprising at the time, as for decades, Winona Ryder seemed to flit effortlessly through the worlds of underground, indie counter-culture, and glamorous Hollywood. Her resumee has an impressive selection of quirky and daring roles on it, switching from sweet to bitchy at will. She has been cool, she has been hip, and as recently as in the series Stranger Things, she has proven to still be pretty damn awesome when called for.

So once again I'm going to use eleven pictures of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images, and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun, try to see how far you get without using IMDb!

And I'll post the answers next Thursday, or earlier if someone gets all of them right.


Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Christopher O'Keeffe, James Marsh and Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.

And here she is, as herself, with Savannah Knoop in her J. T. LeRoy "disguise", playing the young troubled transgender writer who turned out to be fictional.

This one doesn't count yet for the quiz, but all others do, so please browse through the gallery: click on the edge of the picture to get the next one, and see how many of them all you can identify!

  • jimmy zee

    She is an ass just like the big mouth liberal Hillary ass kisser standing next to her.

  • Ard Vijn

    And that settles the quiz. As usual, here are the titles and the people who first got them:

    1: BEETLEJUICE (Christopher Brown)
    2: STRANGER THINGS (Christopher Brown)
    3: HEATHERS (Christopher Brown)
    4: A SCANNER DARKLY (Christopher Brown)
    5: NIGHT ON EARTH (ManateeAdvocate)
    6: ALIEN: RESURRECTION (omnisemantic1)
    7: THE AGE OF INNOCENCE (ManateeAdvocate)
    8: GREAT BALLS OF FIRE (Nicholas Poly)
    9: STAR TREK (ManateeAdvocate)
    10: EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (Christopher Brown)
    11 (and 11abcde): HERE WITH ME, Killers music video (Splashsquelch)

    A note: Nicholas Poly had most of these right (1,2,3,4,5,7,8,9,10) within 33 minutes, but he had put his answers on Facebook instead of underneath this article, so I saw it a bit late. When people started giving wrong answers for 8, I couldn't help but put his right answer in, but in future? Please respond in the article's comments, because otherwise I have to check Facebook, twitter, google, reddit... ;-)

  • Splashsquelch

    11. Is The Killers - Here With Me video shot in Blackpool by Mr Tim Burton.

  • Ard Vijn

    Is the right answer!

  • Ard Vijn

    I added a twelfth screenshot, and it's from the same title as number eleven, so it's meant as a hint for eleven. Normally I don't do this, but let's face it: how could I keep a shot with five Winonas out of her own quiz?

  • Ard Vijn

    Over on our Facebook page, Nicholas Poly has identified number 8 as GREAT BALLS OF FIRE (to be honest, he got almost all of them when the quiz was just half an hour old, blimey!).

    So that just leaves number 11. As a hint, I may have to say it's the odd-one-out in the bunch, and isn't from a theatrical release...

  • God of Joy

    11. Is not from "The Ten" is it?

  • Ard Vijn

    No, it's not THE TEN. I'm going to update the article with a hint...

  • God of Joy

    I am pretty sure I have seen 11, that is such an evocative image, but can't place it. Great quiz this week Ard. I don't say it as much as I should, but I love these little brain stretchers.

  • Ard Vijn

    Thanks! And yes, 11 might be the most difficult one. There was one other absolutely striking image from the same source, and I debated which of the two to use for the quiz. In the end I settled for this one, but I may use the other as a Facebook cover image soon...

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Well, I can't wait to find out what 11 is. Striking image indeed.

  • God of Joy

    #8 Mermaids ?

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Mermaids was a great film anyways.

  • Ard Vijn

    Alas, not MERMAIDS, though I probably should have included that one...

  • ManateeAdvocate

    #5 Night on Earth
    #7 The Age of Innocence
    #9 Star Trek

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct!
    That just leaves 8 and 11...

  • Christopher Brown

    1. Beetlejuice
    2. Stranger Things
    3. Heathers
    4. A Scanner Darkly
    5. The Iceman
    6. Alien 3
    7. Little Women
    8. Lucas
    9. Black Swan
    10. Edward Scissorhands
    11. ?

  • Ard Vijn

    You have 1, 2, 3, 4, and 10 right.

  • omnisemantic1

    #6 is Alien Resurrection, not Alien 3 ;)

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct! That just leaves 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11...

