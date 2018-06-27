Trailer Time: Tamil Film Star Nayanthara Hunts Serial Killer Anurag Kashyap In IMAIKKAA NODIGAL!

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is a busy man. Since 2016 he's been traveling the festival circuit with his features Psycho Raman (Raman Raghav 2.0) and Mukkabaaz, and is in the midst of completing a third feature titled Manmarziyan, while simultaneously producing a number of other features from young filmmakers both on his own and through his production company, Phantom Films. He has also worked as a writer on films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and Geetu Mohandas' upcoming Malayalam language film, Moothon. In between all of this, Kashyap somehow found the time to make his Tamil language acting debut in the upcoming film, Imaikkaa Nodigal.

Imaikkaa Nodigal is the second feature from young Tamil director R. Ajay Gnanmuthu, whose previous film, Demonte Colony, was one of the best horror films out of Tamil Nadu in recent years. This time around he's tackling a serial killer story with Tamil superstar Nayanthara in the lead as the tough-as-nails cop in pursuit of Kashyap's psycho killer.

The trailer gives off a very heavy masala vibe, with plenty of music and a strong romantic track for the third lead character played by Atharvaa, which may seem out of place to those not familiar with Indian filmmaking. However, I'm still very interested in Imaikkaa Nodigal because the talent involved is top notch. Nayathara is a fantastic actress and always brings her A-game, while Kashyap doesn't have a ton of leading roles to his credit yet, but has proven his mettle as a villain in the otherwise lackluster Akira from last year.

Imaikkaa Nodigal is rumored to be releasing very soon, though at the time of this column no date has been set. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.