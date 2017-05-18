Trailer: Nayanthara Battles Anurag Kashyap In Tamil Thriller IMAIKAA NODIGAL

Two titans of Indian cinema battle it out in Imaikaa Nodigal, the latest film from R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. In the new film, Tamil actress Nayanthara plays a cop chasing down a possible serial killer played by Gangs of Wasseypur director, Anurag Kashyap.

While it's probably going to be the presense of Kashyap in front of the camera that grabs headlines outside of Tamil Nadu, Nayanthara is no slouch. The veteran actress is one of a very few women able of opening films solo in Tamil Nadu. Nayanthara recently starred in a pair of horror films - Maya and Dora - that were very well received in Tamil Nadu, and her genre bonafides are definitely solid at this point.

Kashyap makes his Kollywood acting debut in Imaikaa Nodigal (In These Vanishing Seconds) after a mixed Bollywood debut in AR Murugadoss' Naam Hai Akira. Kashyap had appeared in many films before Akira, but this was his debut in a substantial role as villain. The movie was awful, but his mustache twirling baddie in Akira was very fun and definitely hinted at some untapped talent for on-screen villainy. We only get a brief look at Kashyap's unnamed character in this first trailer, but I am hopeful that he will deliver.

Imaikaa Nodigal marks Gnanamuthu's second feature after the very well received horror film Demonte Colony from 2015. Even though it's only his sophomore try, Gnanamuthu is no rookie behind the camera, having worked on a slew of excellent new wave thrillers and gangster films in Tamil over the last decade. The trailer looks solid, apart from a few of the overly flashy visual tics that annoy me about south Indian films, and I'm definitely looking forward to digging in once the film hits cinemas around the world.

Check out the trailer below, and stay to the last minute to catch your first glimpse of Kashyap.