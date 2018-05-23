THE ICARUS LINE MUST DIE: We Premiere The New Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Run in June

We are not quite a full year since Michael Grodner's film The Icarus Line Must Die premiered in Los Angeles at the Non Plussed Fest last July. We premiered the teaser back then and now we have a new trailer to share with you as well as news that The Icarus Line Must Die is returning to L.A. to begin its theatrical run on June 22nd.

The Icarus Line Must Die is a dramatic narrative feature set against the backdrop of the current LA underground music scene. The film tracks Joe Cardamone, front man of notorious punk bad boys The Icarus Line as he navigates his way through the ups and downs of the modern music landscape. With a new record completed and a major label deal within sight, Joe fights to keep his band, his relationship and his life from completely falling apart.

Ariel Pink, Keith Morris (Black Flag/Circle Jerks), Pearl Charles, Melissa Brooks (The Aquadolls), Justin Pearson (RETOX, The Locust), Rafael Reyes (Prayers) and Jerry Stahl (Permanent Midnight) are featured along with performances by Pink Mountaintops, Together Pangea, The Icarus Line, Retox, Obliterations and Annie Hardy of Giant Drag. The film was directed by Michael Grodner and written by Michael Grodner and Joe Cardamone.

The Icarus Line Must Die will open in LA on June 22 and will rollout theatrically over the summer by Dark Star Pictures. The film will be available on digital on 7/22 (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, Fandango Now, Xbox and local Cable Providers)