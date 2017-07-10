THE ICARUS LINE MUST DIE: Watch The Teaser Trailer, World Premiere in L.A. This Weekend

Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Cult Movies Indie Reviews International News International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
The Icarus Line Must Die is a narrative feature inspired by the No Wave films of the late seventies/early eighties and explores the LA underground music scene.The film tracks Joe Cardamone, front man of The Icarus Line, as he navigates his way through the ups and downs of the modern music landscape.Ariel Pink, Keith Morris (Black Flag/Circle Jerks) and Jerry Stahl (Permanent Midnight) are featured along with performances by Pink Mountaintops, Together Pangea, The Icarus Line, Retox, Obliterations and Annie Hardy of Giant Drag.
Nonplussed Fest was launched in 2016 by the folks at Non Plus Ultra, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Los Angeles. Non Plus Ultra began as an art space in September 2014, and has hosted intimate underground live music shows with bands including BODY/HEAD/GATE, Thee Oh Sees, Black Dice, Vinyl Williams, HOTT MT and many more. In March of 2017 in the wake of a city-wide crackdown on DIY spaces, the venue was forced to discontinue live music events. It continues to operate as a multi-use recording, filming, rehearsal, and creative work space. The second edition of Nonplussed Fest in July of 2017 will take place in a separate venue - Zebulon LA in Frogtown - but will continue to celebrate and reaffirm the importance of DIY creative endeavors and of Non Plus Ultra's mission to support emerging artists.