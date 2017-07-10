THE ICARUS LINE MUST DIE: Watch The Teaser Trailer, World Premiere in L.A. This Weekend

The Icarus Line Must Die is a narrative feature inspired by the No Wave films of the late seventies/early eighties and explores the LA underground music scene.

The film tracks Joe Cardamone, front man of The Icarus Line, as he navigates his way through the ups and downs of the modern music landscape.

Ariel Pink, Keith Morris (Black Flag/Circle Jerks) and Jerry Stahl (Permanent Midnight) are featured along with performances by Pink Mountaintops, Together Pangea, The Icarus Line, Retox, Obliterations and Annie Hardy of Giant Drag.