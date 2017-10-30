Our Favorite Faces Of Jeff Goldblum

Last weekend saw the premiere of Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok
in cinemas across the world, and this week will mark its arrival in North America. It's Marvel's standard release strategy now to give Europe the earlier peek, whenever they feel particularly confident about a title's success. Being European myself, it meant I could see the film a week early and I had a lot of fun with it
.
One of the supporting actors in it is Jeff Goldblum, and seeing as how his role seems to have been tailor-written for him, don't expect him to have to flex his acting chops too much. He's there, and if you like his brand of humor, he's funny.
While he's now often doing his own sort-of persona thing, in the past his roles were a tad more diverse, and there is a good reason he became as popular as he did. He is our actor-in-focus this week, so what is your favorite performance by him? Chime in, in the comments below!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.