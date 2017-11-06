Our Favorite Faces Of Idris Elba

Last Friday, Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok
landed in North American cinemas, and its thunder could be heard at box offices all over the globe. It's always nice to see an "indie" director we like to not just survive Hollywood, but wrestle a great success out of it. And we like Taika Waititi a great deal!
We also like a lot of people in the cast. Among them is Idris Elba, reprising his role of the all-seeing god Heimdall, who is given a bit more to do this time.
Two years ago we featured Idris Elba in the weekly quiz we used to have
, and in the intro I called him "...a great actor and eminently watchable. The man is a walking mountain of charisma, when necessary
".
True words still! So this week we focus on him. What is your favorite performance by Idris Elba? Chime in, in the comments below!
