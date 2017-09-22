MAYHEM: Key Art Revealed For Joe Lynch's Workplace Horror Flick

Fantastic Fest Coverage International Reviews Weird Reviews Zombie Movies Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works
Derek Cho (Steven Yeun) is having a really bad day. After being unjustly fired from his job, he discovers that the law firm’s building is under quarantine for a mysterious and dangerous virus. Chaos erupts throughout the office as the victims of the disease begin acting out their wildest impulses. Joining forces with a former client (Samara Weaving) who has a grudge of her own, Derek savagely fights tooth and nail to get to the executives on the top floor and settle the score once and for all.
Mayhem spreads that same action spirit out over a larger cast trapped in an office building after an outbreak of the so-called 'red eye' virus, which eliminates all inhibitions, leading to unbridled blood lust. That sets up a recklessly entertaining scenario that is less serious than Everly and more comic in its intention and execution, thanks in part to a cheeky script by Matias Caruso, ace cinematography by Steve Gainer, and razor-sharp editing by Josh Ethier.
So fast on its feet that it's almost out of control, Mayhem is a tight little package that hugs all its curves, and tucks in a surprise or two ... or three. Don't expect great emotional depth -- that's not what the movie is about; it's about watching two people fight and claw their way to the top, with humor, smarts, and a nail gun.