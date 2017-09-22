MAYHEM: Key Art Revealed For Joe Lynch's Workplace Horror Flick

Yesterday, the key art for Joe Lynch's horror flick Mayhem was released. The flick has a few more stops on the festival circuit here in North American before it will be released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD November 10, 2017.

Derek Cho (Steven Yeun) is having a really bad day. After being unjustly fired from his job, he discovers that the law firm’s building is under quarantine for a mysterious and dangerous virus. Chaos erupts throughout the office as the victims of the disease begin acting out their wildest impulses. Joining forces with a former client (Samara Weaving) who has a grudge of her own, Derek savagely fights tooth and nail to get to the executives on the top floor and settle the score once and for all.

Screen Anarchy's Peter Martin caught the world premiere of Mayhem at SXSW and recovered from the delirious experience just enough to capture his feelings in his review. The link can be found below but here are a couple of excerpts.

Mayhem spreads that same action spirit out over a larger cast trapped in an office building after an outbreak of the so-called 'red eye' virus, which eliminates all inhibitions, leading to unbridled blood lust. That sets up a recklessly entertaining scenario that is less serious than Everly and more comic in its intention and execution, thanks in part to a cheeky script by Matias Caruso, ace cinematography by Steve Gainer, and razor-sharp editing by Josh Ethier.