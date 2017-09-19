Fantastic Fest 2017 Exclusive Trailer: Catch THE CURE

From Spaceboy to Red Luck, filmmaker Mike Olenick's certain brand of strange has been infecting the festival circuit these past few years, creeping and delighting audiences from Slamdance to Fantasia.



His latest short film, The Cure, is a mesmerizing sci-fi oddity, infused with a B-movie bent, and brimming with regret and yearning.



Ahead of its screenings at this week's 2017 Fantastic Fest, ScreenAnarchy is proud to debut an exclusive trailer and set of stills for The Cure. And for thos heading to FF, The Cure can be seen in the Shorts with Legs Block, Thursday, September 21 at 8:45, and Thursday, September 28 at 10:15am.