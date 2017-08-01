Toronto 2017: Watch The Trailer For DOWNRANGE, Ryuhei Kitamura's Midnight Madness Entry

Hot on the heels of today's Midnight Madness lineup announcement comes the trailer for Ryuhei Kitamura's Downrange. The flick will mark the fourth appearance the Japanese director will make at the Toronto International Film Festival since his international breakout hit Versus back in 2001.
We will let you have a look for yourselves but give fair warning that it looks to carry on with Kitamura's penchant for extreme violence. Just watch where a car lands at the end. You will see what we mean. Have fun.
DOWNRANGE, the terrifying new thriller from acclaimed director Ryuhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train, Versus, Godzilla: Final Wars) will celebrate its World Premiere at TIFF's Midnight Madness this September. Produced by Kitamura and ELEVEN ARTS' Ko Mori (Lords of Chaos, Man From Reno, Uzumasa Limelight), the film is executive produced by Taro Maki (In This Corner of the World). Screenplay is by Joey O'Bryan (Motorway, Fulltime Killer), with story by O'Bryan and Kitamura.
In the film, six college students are carpooling cross-country when one of their tires blows out on a desolate stretch of country road. Getting out to fix the flat, they quickly discover that this was no accident. The tire was shot out. With their vehicle incapacitated, the group is pinned down and mercilessly attacked by an unseen assailant as they desperately attempt to find a way to escape.
DOWNRANGE stars newcomer Kelly Connaire, Stephanie Pearson (Insidious: Chapter 2), Rod Hernandez-Farella, Anthony Kirlew, Alexa Yeames (The CW's The Originals), and Jason Tobias (ABC Television's Notorious).