Toronto 2017: Watch The Trailer For DOWNRANGE, Ryuhei Kitamura's Midnight Madness Entry

Hot on the heels of today's Midnight Madness lineup announcement comes the trailer for Ryuhei Kitamura's Downrange. The flick will mark the fourth appearance the Japanese director will make at the Toronto International Film Festival since his international breakout hit Versus back in 2001.

We will let you have a look for yourselves but give fair warning that it looks to carry on with Kitamura's penchant for extreme violence. Just watch where a car lands at the end. You will see what we mean. Have fun.