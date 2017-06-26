Popcorn Frights 2017: Second Wave Goes Deep With TERRIFIER, JACKALS, THE BRIDE, THE ENDLESS, More

The second wave of programming for the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in Miami, Florida, has been announced, featuring 40 film premieres from eight countries. The fest will be held August 11-17.

As previously announced, Tragedy Girls will be one of a trio of films on opening night; now we learn that Terrifier and the North American premiere of Jackals, starring Stephen Dorff, will join the festivities.

Other highlights include horror comedy Dead Shack, starring Lauren Holly (U.S. premiere); Russian gothic horror The Bride (North American premiere); and The Hatred, based on a short titled Hush that screened at the fest a couple of years ago (North American premiere).

The festival will also feature the local premieres of The Endless, Sequence Break, Happy Hunting, Super Dark Times, and 68 Kill.

Read onward for the complete second wave; all descriptions provided by the festival.

68 Kill

Directed by Trent Haaga

US | 93 minutes | 2017



SOUTH FLORIDA PREMIERE. This southern-fried caper focuses on infatuated nice guy Chip and his crazy girlfriend, Liza, whose relationship takes a sharp turn into homicide when they try to rob Liza's sugar daddy - only to end up with two corpses, a hostage, and $68,000 in stolen cash.



The Bride

Directed by Svyatoslav Podgayevskiy

Russia | 93 minutes | 2017

Russian with English subtitles



NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. A young woman travels with her soon-to-be husband to his family home in the outskirts and becomes increasingly suspicious of their strange behavior. Sheer psychological terror soon overwhelms her as she starts witnessing terrifying visions when his family prepares her for a mysterious ritual ceremony.



Dead Shack

Directed by Peter Ricq

Canada | 85 minutes | 2017



US PREMIERE. Three kids on a weekend getaway are holed up at a run-down cottage in the woods and must save their hard-partying parents from a shotgun-toting psycho (Lauren Holly) who wants to feed them to her slavering zombies.



The Endless

Directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead

US | 111 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A mind-bending delight from the directors of Spring, The Endless follows two brothers who return to the death cult from which they fled a decade ago and discover that there might be some truth to the group's otherworldly beliefs.



Happy Hunting

Directed Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson

US | 91 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A gory thrill ride about an alcoholic drifter who gets stranded in a one-horse town deep in the American desert. It turns out that the town's psychotic rednecks celebrate a gory pastime rounding up drifters and hunting them for sport.



The Hatred

Directed by Michael G. Kehoe

US | 90 minutes | 2017



NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. From the producer of Halloween comes the terrifying new feature centering on four young women who travel to their college professor's new country home for a weekend getaway, only to discover that the house has a malevolent past. Featuring Andrew Divoff (Wes Craven's Wishmaster), David Naughton (An American Werewolf in London), and Amanda Wyss (A Nightmare on Elm Street ).



Jackals

Directed by Kevin Greutert

US | 90 minutes | 2017



NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. A potent '80s-set psychological thriller that centers on an estranged family who hire a cult de-programmer (Stephen Dorff) to get back their teenage son from a murderous cult, only to find themselves under siege when the cultists surround their cabin, demanding the boy back.



Lake Bodom

Directed by Taneli Mustonen

Finland | 85 minutes | 2017

Finish with English subtitles



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A smart, slick, savage slasher that riffs on a notorious real-life Finnish murder still unsolved. More than 50 years later, four teens get some gruesome surprises when they camp out at the site of the grisly massacre.



Sequence Break

Directed by Graham Skipper

US | 80 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A loner video arcade technician experiences bizarre bio-mechanical mutations and Cronenbergian hallucinations when a mysterious new arcade game appears in his shop. Reality itself threatens to fracture as he works to solve its mystery and the new chaos that has entered his life.



Super Dark Times

Directed by Kevin Phillips

US | 100 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. An incinerating and strangely dream-like teenage nightmare set in the leafy American suburbs of the early 1990s when a group of best friends get caught up in an abrupt and violent accident that results in a gruesome death.



Terrifier

Directed by Damien Leone

US | 82 minutes | 2017



FINAL CUT SOUTHEAST PREMIERE. It's Halloween night and Art the Clown, the cold-blooded killer who also stalked the omnibus All Hallow's Eve, is not wearing a creepy costume just for show. He terrorizes three young women and everyone else who stands in his way in this gritty and jarringly depraved new cut.





SHORT FILMS



2AM

Directed by Huseyin Hassan

Australia | 16 minutes | 201 7



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A man awakens in an unusual asylum when supernatural events begin to unfold right in front of our eyes.



A Knock on the Door

Directed by Katrina Rennells and Wendie Weldon

US | 8 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. Moments after a bloodcurdling scream disrupts a normally peaceful neighborhood, a frantic knocking at one resident's door triggers events that unknowingly alter his fate forever.



Born Again

Directed by Jason Tostevin

US | 7 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. When a group of bumbling Satanists has their summoning ceremony go terribly right, they're left to face the decidedly holy shit consequences.



The Cleansing Hour

Directed by Damien LeVeck

US | 19 minutes | 2016



SOUTH FLORIDA PREMIERE. Two failed filmmakers get in over their heads when their latest staged hoax, an elaborate exorcism, turns out to actually be demon-possessed.



Couple's Night

Directed by The Summers Brothers

US | 4 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A couple's night goes off the rails when one couple reveals they're blood sacrificing devil worshippers. And then things get weird...



Curve

Directed by Tim Egan

Australia | 10 minutes | 2016



SOUTH FLORIDA PREMIERE. Clinging to a smooth, curved surface high above an abyss, a girl tries to cover the few feet back to safety without falling to her death.



Die! Sitter! Die!

Directed by Lee and Sam Boxleitner

US | 25 minutes | 2016



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A young girl takes a job looking after an infant for the night. Little does she know her night is about to get more horrifying than she could have ever imagined.



Fierce

Directed by Izù Troin

Switzerland-France | 15 minutes | 2017

French with English subtitles



NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. A young corporate executive is kidnapped from his apartment and wakes up in the middle of a forest only to be stalked by a mysterious hunter.



Fucking Bunnies

Directed by Teemu Niukkanen

Finland | 18 minutes | 2017

Finish with English subtitles



FLORIDA PREMIERE. Raimo's comfortable, middle-class bubble is burst when a Satan- worshipping sex cult moves in next door.



Great Choice

Directed by Robin Comisar

US | 7 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A woman gets stuck in a Red Lobster commercial.



Hell Follows

Directed by Brian Harrison

US | 11 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. Betrayed by his clan and murdered for his past evil deeds, a sadistic killer's soul possesses his identical twin's body and sets out onto the road of vengeance for one final crusade of extermination. Everywhere he goes...HELL FOLLOWS.



IMedium

Directed by Alfonso García López

Spain | 7 minutes | 2017

Spanish with English subtitles



NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. A mourning mother has lost all hope of finding her missing daughter alive, so she decides to subscribe to an app that connects directly with dead people.



Level

Directed by Andrew Hunt

US | 19 minutes | 2017



WORLD PREMIERE. Trapped inside a never-ending nightmare, a cat and mouse game plays out between a man and a hellish beast lurking in the shadows.



Neck and Neck

Directed by Shaun Clark

UK | 5 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. Inspired by Shakespeare's Othello, this animated short presents a dark surreal take on the relationship between the deceived Othello, the innocent Desdemona, and the mendacious Iago.



Nightmare

Directed by James Mansell

UK | 3 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. Put on a headset and step inside a frighteningly immersive environment, where all is not as it seems.



Overtime

Directed by Craig D. Foster

Australia | 9 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. No one likes working late on a Friday night...especially if it's a full moon and you happen to be a werewolf.



Savor

Directed by Marc Cartwright

US | 1 minute | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A man discovers the horrors of dinning alone.



The Thin Place

Directed by Alexander Mattingly

US | 15 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A mother and daughter are haunted by a terrifying presence in this supernatural suspenser.



The Tickle Monster

Directed by Remi Weekes

UK | 4 minutes | 2017



FLORIDA PREMIERE. A quiet night in for an aspiring grime artist and his girlfriend takes a dark turn when she reveals her room is haunted by the tickle monster.



----------



TICKET SALES:

Festival Premiere Badges are on sale for a limited time for $120 per person and $180 for couples, and single screening tickets are available for $12. To purchase badges or tickets and view the festival schedule, visit www.popcornfrights.com



LOCATION:

All films will screen at the O Cinema Wynwood (90 NW 29th Street, Miami, FL 33127).



MORE INFORMATION:



Follow the Popcorn Frights Film Festival on Facebook (/popcornfrights), Twitter (@popcornfrights), or Instagram (@popcornfrights) for updates with the latest information about the Festival. Join the conversation using the hashtag #popcornfrights on social media.

