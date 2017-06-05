Our Favorite Faces Of Connie Nielsen

Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman
conquered this weekend's box office charts, lasso-ing the hearts of fans and critics alike. Our James Marsh had nothing but kind words for the feature
, and studio Warner Brothers finally have their flagpole title to proudly attach their extended universe on.
Now while I'd love to dedicate this article to Gal Gadot, who does an awesome job in the title role, in truth her resumée isn't all that hefty yet, limiting the choice somewhat. Looking at the castlist though, we also spot Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright. Fine actresses, both of them, and each with a big filmography attached in IMDb. So ehm... this is the point where we flip a coin, and Connie Nielsen it is!
So tell us: what's your favorite performance by Connie Nielsen? Chime in, in the comments below!
