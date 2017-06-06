Sundance Coverage Animation Top 10 Lists Indie Reviews Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Let's Get Incredibly Sexist For A Moment...

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Earlier today, as I was browsing through reviews, I started to wonder if anyone actually had anything BAD to say about Wonder Woman. I mean, it's a superhero film, so there's got to be some critics who dislike it, right? It's always interesting to read opposing opinions.

But then I got to this morsel. One critic, and I won't honor the article with either a name or a link, (please go to The Mary Sue instead) he basically had something against a woman having been chosen to direct this, stating: "In all film history, Leni Riefenstahl and Kathryn Bigelow remain the only women to exhibit proficiency at kinetic filmmaking."

Now, I have to admit. For a moment I was tempted to take the bait. I was going to ask you all to name the best film ever made by a woman director. But it just felt ridiculous and non-sensical. I mean, I might as well ask for the best book written by someone who's left-handed, or the best game of chess ever done by a gay player. Or I might ask for the best 3D-film made by a one-eyed director. That last one at least would have amusement value, and some connection between subject and adjective.

So, let's just list loads of women who have, in all of film history, exhibited proficiency at kinetic filmmaking. Because apparently, even in 2017 some people still need to be told about them.

Chime in with those names, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • Not sure what one would consider "kinetic filmmaking", but it doesn't quite mix with some of the names I've seen mentioned here. I mean, I like Hadzihalilovic, but I wouldn't call her style kinetic. Same goes for Ann Hui or Claire Denis.

    When it comes to good horror and action, I have to admit I draw a blank too (and it's not from lack of watching).

  • Giles Linnear

    Annabel Jankel, co-creator/director of Max Headroom
    Marzieh Meshkini, The Day I Became a Woman
    Ann Hui, Song of the Exile
    Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om

  • dustin chang

    Andrea Arnold
    Lucile Hadzihalilovic
    Lucrecia Martel
    Marina de Van
    Vera Chytilova
    Lynne Ramsay
    Lina Werthmüller
    Liliana Cavani
    Mary Harron
    Jennifer Lynch

  • ArmitageX

    Anything by Maya Deren.

  • the hong Kong cavaliers

    Jennifer Kent : the babadook
    Antonia bird for ravenous much love

  • Ard Vijn

    Lotte Reiniger, Claire Denis, Ana Lily Amirpour, Hélène Cattet, Marjane Satrapi, Choi Eun-young, Karyn Kusama, Antonia Bird... and that's just when thinking a minute or two about genre and arthouse.

  • James Wrobel

    Matrix.

  • Yojimbo

    Lexi Alexander Punisher: War Zone

