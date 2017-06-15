Crowdfund This: A Big, Big Reprint Of BEYOND TERROR - Update
UPDATE: Currently, with two weeks left on the counter, this campaign is mega-successful. Its funding currently sits at 863%. The book will be made, with trinkets and extras, and by all accounts it will be wonderful. So why do I bring it to your attention again? Two words: stretch goals.
If some more people decide to participate, this release will become even more awesome. The book already includes a disc with trailers of Fulci films, many of which rare, but the last stretch goal adds a commentary track by Fulci-expert Stephen Thrower (indeed, the writer of the book) to that disc. Other stretch goals add more trinkets, but for me the disc-commentary is the big one.
Successful or not, remember that this is still a print run of only a few hundred, making this a pretty special release. And while the book is not cheap, the British pound is pretty low, and this campaign is the best (and maybe only) chance to ever get to own this without having to put an extra mortgage on your house. Just saying...
What makes for a good crowdfunding campaign? An interesting subject helps, a goal limit which is humble helps, giving something back for your contribution helps...
Well, Fab Press' campaign for re-issuing Stephen Thrower's long-sold-out book about Italian director Lucio Fulci definitely scores major marks on all fronts. Beyond Terror has been out of print since 2009, and a big reason for this was that an expensive reprint of such a niche hardcover book is too big a risk for any publisher. Thankfully, Fab Press is asking for a mere 7500 GBP to achieve their goal, and while I'm writing this, the campaign just went from 1800 (24%) to fully funded.
Contributing in exchange of a perk isn't cheap, but what you get packs a pretty wallop. You don't just get a reprint of the previous edition, the book will be updated with an extra 128 pages, and will be delivered in a deluxe case based on the book of Eidon as seen in Fulci's The Beyond. A trailer-DVD will be included, and oh, and your name will be in the book. Other perks include T-shirts, posters, other books... Check out the page, or if you're still on the fence, check the video below.
NOTE: the top perk (level 7) just sold out. If you want to contribute, and you want to choose one of the perks which has a limit on it... well, you'd better hurry...
