Crowdfund This: Hal Hartley's HENRY FOOL TRILOGY Boxset

(...)Like a walking big bang, Henry saunters into Queens in Hartley's 1997 film Henry Fool, where he sets into motion the profound career of Simon - a garbage man savant, whose own honest poetry earns him community hatred - and acquires the infatuation and love of Simon's sister, Fay.Zach also calls the trilogy "endlessly watchable", which is why a boxset of these is very welcome indeed...
Fay is given the title role of Hartley's 2006 Fay Grim, a comedy that takes aim at post 9/11 paranoia through bumbling espionage. Nine years after the events of Henry Fool, Fay finds herself amidst international intrigue, trying to make sense of Henry's poorly written, unpatriotic journals, which may or may not actually be an advanced code using Milton's Paradise Lost as its concordant.
(...)Hartley concludes the trilogy with Ned Rifle, wherein Henry's influence is felt by his vengeful son, Ned, as well as a young woman named Susan, whose infatuation with Henry's teachings isn't made immediately clear. (...) Ned Rifle is a profusely funny and welcome addition to a series that, despite its conclusion, fans cannot get enough of.
Zach Gayne contributed to this story.