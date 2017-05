Our Favorite Faces Of Kurt Russell

This weekend saw the massive arrival of James Gunn's, scoring over 145 million USD domestic in its first few days. And as I said in my review , it's a pretty fun film too, even if it's a sequel to a funnier one.A main plot point in the films is Star-Lord's search for his daddy, and in this one, he actually finds him when he meets the God-like Ego. That character is played by Kurt Russell, who still kicks major ass at 66 years of age.Starting as a Disney child actor from his early teens onward, Kurt Russell's acting career spans well over half a century, and there are plenty of great roles to choose from. So what is your favorite performance by him? Was it a romantic comedy, a serious thriller, a horror film? Was he funny, scary or just plain awesome? Chime in, in the comments below!