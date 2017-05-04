LOEV Releases New Poster for Netflix Launch

Loev, Sudhanshu Saria's debut feature film about two men who move between friends and lovers in India, has been making the festival rounds for the past 18 months, including winning Audience Awards at Frameline and TLVFest. In my review from 2015, I noted that the film is a "sensitive yet open portrait of love and sexuality".

The film is now available to watch worldwide on Netflix, and for the occasion, a new poster has been issued. The poster was designed by Indian based design house Pigeon & Co. with oversight from Jahan Singh Bakshi and features the work of artist Rohan Pore. It's a gorgeous work of art, an artistic rendering of a shot from the film that perfectly captures the love and intimacy between the two characters.

Of course, the film is much more than this, full of drama and laughter. The trailer is below, and I highly encourage you to set aside an evening and watch it.