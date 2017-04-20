Tribeca 2017: Ten Notable Fest Selections

The Tribeca Film Festival returns for its 16th edition, running at various venues through April 30. As usual, it doesn't lack for boldface names and big events, opening with Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, a documentary about the legendary music mogul, accompanied with a concert featuring some of his discoveries, folks you may have heard of named Aretha Franklin, Carly Simon, Dionne Warwick, Earth Wind, and Fire, Barry Manilow, and Jennifer Hudson.

Closing out the festival on April 29 is a double feature of The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II, followed by a talk with principal creators Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, and Talia Shire. A nostalgic vibe will also be stoked by a 25th anniversary screening of Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, followed by a talk with Tarantino and select cast and crew.

Other buzzy titles include The Circle (with Tom Hanks and Emma Watson), The Dinner (with Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, and Rebecca Hall), Can't Stop, Wont Stop: The Bad Boy Story, a documentary on the influential hip-hop label led by Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, also accompanied, like the Clive Davis doc, by a star-studded concert.

Also, other than feature films, television, virtual reality and interactive films, and many live talks are on offer, making for a well-rounded fest experience.

However, as usual for Tribeca, some of the better films can be found if you look past the paparazzi bait and the entertainment fluff-journalism-friendly fare. Below are some titles that are worth seeking out, and which may be a bit easier to get into than the ones highlighted above. These will afford you a fest experience much longer lasting than fleeting celebrity sightings.

