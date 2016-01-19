Berlin / EFM Coverage Weird News Musicals Sci-Fi Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: EVANGELION 3.0 + 1.0 Will (Not) Be Made

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Have Your Say: EVANGELION 3.0 + 1.0 Will (Not) Be Made
Ah, Evangelion... sigh.
Its series and films are rightfully the stuff of legends. I tried to write a short overview of the franchise's history, when the first of the four Rebuild of Evangelion films was released on Blu-ray, but ouch, that took some doing...

It's now been more than three years since the third film of the "Rebuild" series, titled Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo, had its world premiere in Japan. And in a few weeks, after many delays, this film will finally be released on DVD and Blu-ray in English-friendly regions. And, as is inevitable with this particular series of films, for its home release it has been renamed to Evangelion 3.33: You Can (Not) Redo. For a franchise which glorifies its own faults, it is very fitting.

The Evangelion films have always been rather prone to title changes, and the upcoming fourth entry has already had more (and more diverse) names than Prince.
We've seen numbers, symbols... and the latest title everyone seems to currently agree on has a bit of both: Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

But this begs the question: where the hell is the fourth film? Will there even BE a fourth film? You'd be inclined to say yes: the third one made a record-breaking amount of money from its premiere week onward, fans (and especially enemies) are clamoring for more.

But here's where it gets shaky: the original plan was for films three and four to be released almost simultaneously, and show the same ending of the story, only seen from two different viewpoints. But for anyone who has seen Evangelion 3.0, this is a bit of a hard sell, as that film suddenly stops smack in the middle of some unintelligible event. And a halted or even non-started production, more than three years after the previous film, somewhat lacks the sense of urgency normally found in an "almost simultaneous" release.

Also, the franchise's creator Anno Hideaki is not exactly known for staying on any kind of schedule. Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo was released way past its deadlines, with rumors of big fights in the studio between Anno and the producers. Currently, Anno has shelved Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 until he's finished with his live action Godzilla adventure. Who knows what will entice or distract him after that.

Fact is, bar that eensie-weensie preview at the end of film three (see the screenshot above with the equally awkwardly named "EVA Unit 08 + 02"), there is no clue whatsoever that there is a release deadline, any animation, a script, a story, or even a general direction for a fourth film. So our question of the week is: will the Rebuild of Evangelion film series ever get its final segment?

Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • William Mason

    Well as of today looks like the new godzilla movie should be released by the end of the month. So that can't be an excuse anymore. So unless he does a different project or just lost interest in the series all together .

  • 5leafclover

    Not releasing a fourth movie sounds like something Anno would have been planning from the beginning. One final, "fuck you." In all honestly i think that would be the perfect end to the franchise.

  • abyx34

    Ok Anno, now it's time to go back to Eva 3+1 but please first re-design the red and pink eva cause it looks really, really bad. And that pink color tone is just awful.

  • Lleihsad

    Well I can't say if we will get another movie but I certainly hope so. I've never found the story to be that confusing.

    Although my take on it is a bit different. I think that we never actually got to see the real Gendo Ikari, and that the man we think of as Gendo is actually a previous iteration of Shinji.

    As the number of repetitions increase, and more of the energy/souls in the guff are used it becomes harder to reset the world properly. Gendo's distance from Shinji stems from his inability to stand himself, and serves to instil the mindset Shinji needs to "break" the world. I would even say that the number of songs in the sdat lets us know how many iterations there have been (and how many inspirational/mood altering uses can you think of for music).

    I always found it odd that in Shinji's dream Gendo's face was completely obscured.

    Maybe I'm just insane but if I had the ability to redo the past, I would probably try and set it up so I would be more likely to succeed.

  • Ard Vijn

    But... wait, what? Hmmm... Damn.

  • Lleihsad

    I know most people don't see it that way, but after watching end of eva, the show, and now the rebuilds, this is the way I have come to look at it.
    The entire goal in the show (including the movies) is to remake the world. Well aside from the main character dealing with his mental issues that is.

    In the End of Evangelion we actually saw Shinji succeed in starting the reset, but he was still in the process of realizing what he wanted. It isn't much of a leap in my mind that it wasn't the first time that had happened.

    Perhaps the biggest clue is the left over bits from the very last iteration.

    If I may ask what was your take on everything?

  • Ard Vijn

    It's an interesting (and indeed valid) take on the story, and indeed I have heard other people say that the reboot-films actually form one big whole with the series, with Shinji being in his own restart. You're the first one I've noticed who thinks Shinji is also Gendo, but that definitely makes as much sense as the other theories.

    To me, I follow the story of the remastered series, capped with END OF EVANGELION. And... well, that's where it ends: with all of humanity moved on to a new God-like existence, and Shinji left on a sterile planet with an abusive girl and a dead continent-sized mother. Everything a depressed teen could possibly ask for!

  • Jeffrey

    The Rebuild series has gone off the rails and it's never coming back. 3.0 was a joke. An absolute joke. All the defenses are really excuses for bad writing and storytelling. The biggest excuse being that Anno wanted to put you in Shinji's perspective as confused and not understanding what's happening. None of that justifies bad writing and character development.

    And you know what, to whoever would say Hideaki Anno doesn't owe us anything? Guess what? No, he doesn't. Want to know what else? He's the one that started the Rebuild project. So that's on him. And since it's out there, we can criticize and judge it. Why do we have to wait for the last film to judge it when there's no release in sight? Even Anno has lost interest in Eva Rebuild and has moved on to Godzilla.

  • Knight-Of-Creation

    "All the defenses are really excuses for bad writing and storytelling."

    Funny, I was saying the same thing about Evangelion...BEFORE I watched the rebuild series. And considering that Rebuild overall has been higher praised than the original, I highly doubt that.

    Bad writing in that there was literally no reason for Evas to be piloted by kids except "plot."
    bad storytelling that confused and bored the audience more than entertained or enlightened.
    Bad writing in that characters act so inconsistantly.
    And to say bad character development would imply the original series HAD character development.

    So I'd take your words with a sea of salt and blood.

  • Jeffrey

    Have you seen 3.0?

  • Knight-Of-Creation

    Yes...And?

    It's better written then the original series considering I couldn't find about a hundred plot holes, ten of which would break the entire series on it's own.

  • bricriu .

    Wasn't the entire impetus behind remaking the originals so that they could finally amend the rushed series ending and bring some clarity to the indecipherable original film ending?

    I believe the film will get made eventually. I think the bigger question is, will it make any fucking sense?

  • MisterGuyManderson

    If it makes no sense, then there was no point in making it to begin with. The appeal to the ending of 2.0 and the original preview of 3.0, was that our characters, shaken up though they may be over Unit-01's transcendence, would retain their post-second impact lives thanks to Mark.06's intervention. That 3.0 would bring some "clarity" as to the why's and how's of Rebuild's changes and plot twists.

    In contrast 3.0 was made intentionally "indecipherable". Graphics at the cost of plot. Nothing was amended.

  • bricriu .

    I'm curious if there ever was a "real" ending to begin with. Sounds more and more as time passes that the creators didn't know where to take the story in the first place. I mean, correct me if I'm wrong, but Shinji chooses to let the human race as we know it die out so we can 'evolve' into a higher species of being. Right? Or am I way off base?

    In other news, "fucking Shinji" is a personal meme I use more often in my day to day life than I care to admit.

  • Brettimaeus

    Nah man, I think you were a bit off base there. You should give End of Eva another watch. It's worth it!

    The whole series leads up to Third Impact. In the Finale, Shinji considers at length the possibility of letting Third Impact go as planned. If he had gone through with it, all of mankind would come to coexist as a single harmonious blob of people. But after laboring with the decision, Shinji decides it's not worth it. Third Impact is stopped. Mankind stays as it is.

    End. Of. Evangelion.

    But that's the thing. The resolution is very clear. Shinji made his decision, and as long as you were following along, there are NO loose ends to nag at you. THAT'S WHY THE REBUILDS ARE POINTLESS. THERE WAS SECRETLY NOTHING TO EXPLAIN OR WRAP UP.

    Personally, I never saw the rebuilds as an opportunity for explanation and clarity, but as an opportunity to take the series in a completely new direction. That's why 1.11 and 2.22 were so disappointing to me. It seemed like a rehash with veerry slight, seemingly pointless, alterations.

    In that respect, I actually think 3.33 is the best Rebuild. Yikes.

  • bricriu .

    See, now I have to go back and watch it again. It's been too long.

  • Ard Vijn

    So basically, at the end of End of Eva it's just MOST of humanity which becomes a single harmonious blob, but Shinji refuses to join it. He stays on Earth, accompanied by the two things he needs most: a bullying girl who is disgusted by him, and the continent-sized corpse of his mother.

    The whole Evangelion series, warts, films and all, is awesome, and still one of the most messed-up things ever created.

  • Sounds like a typical Friday night for many.

  • MisterGuyManderson

    No, I do not believe there will be a fourth movie. I believe that Anno will let the movie die like a relationship between friends who have drifted apart; with time and neglect.

    If a fourth movie comes, its plot will be very distant from the plot of 3.0, just as 3.0's plot was distant from 2.0's plot. The more time in between productions, it seems, the less cohesive the story becomes. Which brings me to the next problem...

    After "almost" destroying the world twice in the span of three hours' footage, what's there left to do? "Almost" destroy it again in the final movie? Completely destroy it? Both roads have been traveled with EoE, 2.0 and 3.0. So what can the 4th movie even offer us with 3.0's desolate world? What is there to fight for if all that remains is an empty, infertile red abyss? What purpose can Shinji even serve after not only failing to fix the world, but ruin it further(if you can even ruin a wasteland)?

  • Ard Vijn

    Truth. In my review back in 2013 I said: "Fourth impact? Fifth impact? Sixth impact? Who cares how many hand grenades get thrown into an abandoned ruin?"

  • T.J. Phoenix

    I've personally been tuning into the Rebuild movies just for it to lead to a satisfying ending. The original series had that lousy cheesy ending, and I found The End Of Evangelion more fitting, but was still left wanting something better.

    In short, there BETTER be a 4th one!

  • ThisGuy01

    The final Eva film is Anno's next project after Godzilla.
    According to the letter he released on the Evangelion webpage his original intention was to follow up 3.33 with the final film of the series. Then Toho offered him the chance to do Godzilla but it had to be right then and not later. As a man who clearly grew up loving Godzilla movies this was too good an offer to resist so of course he jumped on it.
    But, Anno is clearly aware that fans want the Final Evangelion film and it would be best for the studio HE created (Khara) if the last Eva film is their next project.
    My guess is we're looking at a 2018 release.
    And it will be amazing.

  • opalexian

    Anno turning down Godzilla would be like a Brit turning down Doctor Who. Hell, any American Godzilla fan would have dropped everything if Toho had asked them. I'll wait but Funimation better be faster on the pickup next time -_-

  • ThisGuy01

    Exactly. It's akin to an American filmmaker being asked to do a Star Wars or a Batman movie that is 100% theirs.
    It's too tempting to pass up.
    Final will happen. But yes, the hardest part will be the wait for the US home video release.
    On the upside I've noticed there's a new trend of theaters in the West running new Japanese releases for a few shows not long after their release. It's how I saw the okay Attack on Titan films - never saw the series. It seems to be a very new trend - I have a friend who works at a theater - and I'd have to figure the final Evangelion film would be guaranteed a few special showings not too long after it's theatrical release in Japan.
    So the wait shouldn't be as terrible.

  • Funimation has made a LOT of money using this release model on a few titles this past year, so I very much agree. I think their weekend event screening / roadshow model will almost certainly be used for this.

  • terebi-kun

    I think there will be a fourth film, not only because of profitability.

    All the negative signs have been there before 3.0, (even the "next episode preview" for it was completely scrapped without explanation). However, some glimpses of production work were seen in an Japan Animator Expo short film. If you add Godzilla to the mix, well, there's the whole explanation.

    It's not the time between theatrical releases what bothers me, it's the long wait for home video releases what makes me mad. The film might open in 2018, but the goddam Blu-Ray won't come out until 2020.

  • Andre Andrews

    From what I understand, Anno went through another bout of depression because he pour so much of his heart and soul into 3.0 that is exhausted him. He even stated that after the last Rebuild film, he'll be taking a break from EVA. But yeah, Final will be coming, he's just not as eager to jump on it as he once was...

  • skittles

    Go for optimism. But at the moment everything smells a bit like Battle Angel Alita. Oh I am doing that next. Oh I am distracted by this other thing and will do it next. Oh actually I want to do a trilogy before doing that next. Actually well I won't be doing it at all.

    The fact of the matter is that Anno obviously does not want to work on the film at this time. Typically when things stall in this fashion they don't easily jump back. For a huge project such as making a film, people typically do not regain motivation by distracting themselves with something else for a while, in fact it can usually demotivate them more. The longer it stalls, the more people move onto other things. The more people forget about how a project works. It just becomes harder and harder, not easier.

  • ThisGuy01

    He was asked to direct his own version of Godzilla.
    Toho told him with the American Godzilla (2014) in production he had to take the job now or they'd have to pass on him for someone else.
    I'd have to imagine that's too tempting of a dream job to pass up.
    Plus, at the point he'd signed on to make Godzilla he'd been working nonstop on the New Evangelion for a little over 7 years. A break was needed.
    Christopher Nolan did a movie between every entry of his Batman series. Why is it troubling when another filmmaker does the same?

  • skittles

    Because the situation isn't even remotely similar to Nolan's?
    The rebuild films were committed to 3 movies, and then 4 movies. It had a timeframe, and was meant to be complete already several years ago. Add to that the fact that Anno HAS NOT been working non-stop on Eva for the last 7 years. He has been involved in quite a few side projects already.
    Nolan worked methodically on getting the Batman films out, when the material and prep were done each time he organised to film each film. He kept his schedule. These rebuild films in comparison have been an absolute mess.
    A more apt comparison than Nolan is Peter Jackson. The schedule for LOTR/Hobbit is similar to what the rebuild films were MEANT to be. Yet compare how LOTR and rebuild worked out. LOTR despite being far more complex films to complete were done like clockwork, they were meticulously organised and kept their schedule. Peter Jackson managed that feat twice!
    Everything currently points towards rebuild being a directionless project. They simply cannot decide on how to proceed. They should have planned and scripted three films in advance and kept to their schedule. Instead they seem to have kept 'winging-it' and adding stuff, which has turned it into a mess of a project. The most apt comparison for the project at the moment is Half-Life 3.

  • Marisa

    Rumor is that there is still no script for final...

  • VidYo

    I really like the series, but man the movies have been dreadful so far. I understand the subtext behind their purpose and being doomed to repeat (was it Nietzsche, Freud or Jung?) but they lack so much conviction it's been a painful ride. They look fantastic but that's it.

    Here's to still hoping Anno pulls the rabbit out of the hat for the 4th.

