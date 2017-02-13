Our Favorite Faces Of Cary Elwes
It sounds like an interesting premise, and with a castlist including Josh Lucas, Terrence Howard, Lake Bell and Cary Elwes you'd suspect it would have been a bit quicker to get to the screen, seeing as how its shoot had finished in 2010 already (and its world premiere was in 2011). Ah well, producers run into problems sometimes, and judging by some VERY angry on-line comments, these problems unfortunately seem to have spilled over to a lot of companies catering to them. Anyway, Ghost of New Orleans will be out this week at last.
Last Friday we showed a clip from the film with Cary Elwes in it, and it brought happy memories, so we're featuring him this week as the subject of our "Our Favorite Faces" feature.
What's your favorite performance by Cary Elwes? Was it one of his serious roles or do you prefer him spoofing himself? Chime in, in the comments below!
