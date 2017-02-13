Berlin / EFM Coverage Weird News Animation Weird Reviews Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Cary Elwes

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Cary Elwes
Later this week, Predrag Antonijevic's Ghost of New Orleans will be released theatrically and on several other platforms like VOD and Digital HD. In it, two cops use an abandoned house as a stake-out location, only to be contacted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there, urging them on to solve her crime as well.

It sounds like an interesting premise, and with a castlist including Josh Lucas, Terrence Howard, Lake Bell and Cary Elwes you'd suspect it would have been a bit quicker to get to the screen, seeing as how its shoot had finished in 2010 already (and its world premiere was in 2011). Ah well, producers run into problems sometimes, and judging by some VERY angry on-line comments, these problems unfortunately seem to have spilled over to a lot of companies catering to them. Anyway, Ghost of New Orleans will be out this week at last.

Last Friday we showed a clip from the film with Cary Elwes in it, and it brought happy memories, so we're featuring him this week as the subject of our "Our Favorite Faces" feature.

What's your favorite performance by Cary Elwes? Was it one of his serious roles or do you prefer him spoofing himself? Chime in, in the comments below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Ghost of New Orleans

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.