GHOST OF NEW ORLEANS: Watch Cary Elwes Eat His Veggies And More in This Exclusive Clip

Predrag Antonijevic's supernatural tinged crime thriller Ghost of New Orleans is finally finding its way into cinemas and on VOD and Digital next Friday, February 17th.

Finally, Andrew?

Somehow this production evaded release for six years and has sat languishing on the shelves since its world premiere back in 2011. There are stories of production companies skipping town after running out of money. And when you skip town after you have run out of money in Detroit we imagine there are few places worse than Detroit to do that in.

And what is Ghost of New Orleans about?

A disgraced detective (Josh Lucas) has a supernatural encounter which leads him to investigate the murder of a beautiful cellist (Lake Bell) that unlocks the truth behind her mysterious death.

Think Ghost if they took the murder a little more seriously and less clay, starring younger versions of Josh Lucas, Cary Elwes, Terrence Howard and Lake Bell, on screens of all sizes next week. We have a clip to share with you from the production which you can look at below.

In the clip cop Josh Lucas is slowly beginning his turn around after meeting the ghost of a deceased chellist who lived in the house the police are using for stakeout. As part of his infromal investigation he goes to meet Cary Elwes who runs a local country club. It turns out Elwes' character does not like two things, eating meat and nosey cops.