Forzani And Cattet Offer A Fistful Of Bullets In New LAISSEZ BRONZER LE CADAVRES Image

Fans of Amer and The Strange Color Of Your Body's Tears have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Bruno Forzani and Helene Cattet's third feature - the fabulously titled western Laissez Bronzer Les Cadavres (Let The Corpses Tan) - and with production now wrapped we should expect to see the PR machine starting to kick into gear.

The Mediterranean summer: blue sea, blazing sun….and 250 kg of gold stolen by Rhino and his gang! They had found the perfect hideout: an abandoned and remote hamlet now taken over by a woman artist in search for inspiration. Unfortunately surprise guests and two cops compromise their plan: the heavenly place where wild happenings and orgies used to take place turns into a gruesome battlefield….Relentless and mindblowing.

Elina Lowensohn, Stéphane Ferrara and Bernie Bonvoisin star and up above you can see a new image from the film.