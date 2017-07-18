Stunning Poster For LET THE CORPSES DIE (LAISSEZ BRONZER LES CADAVRES)

This. This is a terrific poster.

Bruno Forzani and Helene Cattet - the duo behind Amer and The Strange Color Of Your Body's Tears - have a new film coming out Laissez Bronzer Les Cadavres/Let The Corpses Tan. We may have talked about it. A bit. Their take on the western genre will have its world premiere next month and this amazing poster was just released in time for that.

There is the seductive figure with the smoking gun and the, er, placement of the sun flare. The gloved hand, reaching for mercy or in defense, out of splatters of gold, are they? And the crosses, hazy in the background, markers for the dead.

Golly we love this poster!

The Mediterranean summer: blue sea, blazing sun….and 250 kg of gold stolen by Rhino and his gang! They had found the perfect hideout: an abandoned and remote hamlet now taken over by a woman artist in search for inspiration. Unfortunately surprise guests and two cops compromise their plan: the heavenly place where wild happenings and orgies used to take place turns into a gruesome battlefield….Relentless and mindblowing.

The world premiere is in Switzerland on August 4th at the Locarno Film Festival