New Image From Forzani And Cattet's LET THE CORPSES TAN (LAISSEZ BRONZER LES CADAVRES)

Bruno Forzani and Helene Cattet - the duo behind Amer and The Strange Color Of Your Body's Tears - turn their sights from giallo to the western with their upcoming third feature, Let The Corpses Tan (Laissez Bronzer Les Cadavres). And while th genre may have shifted it would appear that the time period and general style that they tend to draw upon very much has not.

The Mediterranean summer: blue sea, blazing sun….and 250 kg of gold stolen by Rhino and his gang! They had found the perfect hideout: an abandoned and remote hamlet now taken over by a woman artist in search for inspiration. Unfortunately surprise guests and two cops compromise their plan: the heavenly place where wild happenings and orgies used to take place turns into a gruesome battlefield….Relentless and mindblowing.

We've been keeping an eye on this for a while, through the first images and teaser, and now a new still has arrived that is very clearly their own. Yep, there may be guns and bars of gold but this is very much the expected Forzani / Cattet approach.

Elina Lowensohn, Stéphane Ferrara and Bernie Bonvoisin star.