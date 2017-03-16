LET THE CORPSES TAN: First Teaser For AMER Duo's Western Arrives!

Fans of Bruno Forzani and Helene Cattet rejoice! We've been waiting for the latest from the Belgian duo behind dazzling neo-giallo pictures Amer and The Strange Color Of Your Body's Tears for some time now and the first teaser for their upcomign western Let The Corpses Tan (Laissez Bronzer Les Cadavres) has arrived and it is clearly, unmistakably theirs.

The Mediterranean summer: blue sea, blazing sun….and 250 kg of gold stolen by Rhino and his gang! They had found the perfect hideout: an abandoned and remote hamlet now taken over by a woman artist in search for inspiration. Unfortunately surprise guests and two cops compromise their plan: the heavenly place where wild happenings and orgies used to take place turns into a gruesome battlefield….Relentless and mindblowing.

Elina Lowensohn, Stéphane Ferrara and Bernie Bonvoisin star, check out the teaser below!