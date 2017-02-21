AnarchyVision: I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, A UNITED KINGDOM, GET OUT

In this week's video, we look at a couple films that provide very different views of mixed-race relationships, the historical drama A United Kingdom and the horror/dark comedy from Jordan Peele Get Out. We also consider I Am Not Your Negro, an extraordinary doc that takes the writings of James Baldwin about his friends and civil rights icons and brings the words to life.



Finally, a brief tribute to Sharkwater director Rob Stewart, who recently died while shooting another of his nature films.