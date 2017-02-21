Berlin / EFM Coverage Festival Features Teaser Trailers Manga Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

AnarchyVision: I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, A UNITED KINGDOM, GET OUT

Featured Critic; Toronto, Canada (@filmfest_ca)
Sign-In to Vote
AnarchyVision: I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, A UNITED KINGDOM, GET OUT

In this week's video, we look at a couple films that provide very different views of mixed-race relationships, the historical drama A United Kingdom and the horror/dark comedy from Jordan Peele Get Out. We also consider I Am Not Your Negro, an extraordinary doc that takes the writings of James Baldwin about his friends and civil rights icons and brings the words to life.

Finally, a brief tribute to Sharkwater director Rob Stewart, who recently died while shooting another of his nature films.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
DocumentaryJames BaldwinJordan PeeleracismRob StewartAllison WilliamsLakeith StanfieldCatherine KeenerBradley WhitfordHorrorRaoul PeckSamuel L. JacksonDick CavettPatrick MooreErich RitterPaul WatsonAmma AsanteGuy HibbertDavid OyelowoRosamund PikeJack DavenportTom FeltonBiographyDramaRomance

More about Get Out

More about AnarchyVision with Jason Gorber

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.