SPRING Directors And Composer Reunite For THE ENDLESS

Filmmaking duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson (Resolution, Spring) are deep into post on their latest effort, The Endless, and they have been reunited with a familiar face with Spring composer Jimmy LaValle from The Album Leaf coming on board to score this latest effort as well. And, look! There they are! That's Justin's shoulder on the monitor for those hoping for massive visual spoilers on a film whose plot has thus far been kept entirely under wraps. It's got a shoulder!

You can click that image below for a larger version and check out a music video that Benson and Moorhead shot for LaValle while on the festival tour for Spring below that.