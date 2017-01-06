NYC Weekend Picks, January 6-8: "Illuminating Moonlight," First Look Festival, Best Films of 2016, More

One of the very best things about living in New York City is the embarrassment of riches it offers movie lovers, whether you're a hardcore cinephile, a casual fan, or anywhere on the spectrum in between. You don't have to venture far beyond the multiplexes, or beyond your living room featuring the offerings of Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon, to find great films and film-related events on any given day of the week.

The city's repertory cinema circuit offers especially rewarding delights, more than any individual can fully take advantage of. Besides reliable institutions such as the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of the Moving Image, BAMcinematek, and Film Forum, newer players such as Metrograph and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in downtown Brooklyn have stepped up to the plate in a major way to offer even more choices for cinema connoisseurs to enjoy.

With that in mind, as a service to our readers, we offer our first weekly installment of recommendations for NYC area weekend viewing. The choices this week exemplify the wide-ranging variety of cinematic offerings available on a daily basis here. These include the films that inspired Barry Jenkins' acclaimed Moonlight; encore screenings of some of the best films of 2016; newly restored classics of early French sound cinema. For info on these and more, click through the gallery below, which begins with a still from Moonlight.