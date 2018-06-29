JUMPMAN: Watch The Trailer For New Film From Ivan I. Tverdovskiy, Director of ZOOLOGY

Ivan I. Tverdovskiy's third feature film, Jumpman, will have its international premiere on July 4th at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic. There it will compete as an official selection in the festival.

Screen Anarchy is please to share with you the trailer for his new film. Find it below.

Young Oksana put Denis in a baby box when he was an infant. Sixteen years later she steals him away from a children’s home, intent on making amends for her neglect. Denis, however, has no idea of the heavy price to be paid for his mother’s favour: the fragile boy has one unusual quality which Oksana has no qualms about exploiting.

Upon reading the press kit from the festival's film page we picked up some interesting thoughts from Tverdovskiy about this relationship between Denis and Oksana in his upcoming film.