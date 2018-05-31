Seattle 2018 Preview: 5 New Picks from SIFF Week 3

Seriesfest Award Winners + WebFest at Shoreline

Looking for filmic enjoyment of a shorter variety? Then check out these two cool programs that SIFF is hosting. The Seriesfest Winners program brings some of the best shows from the Denver festival to the Seattle audience including Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock Disengaged, Daniel Willis's Public Housing Unit, and Joël Dos Reis Viegas and Sébastien Larroudé's Urbance. Meanwhile, WebFest features a host of original shows by the likes of Kitao Sakurai (The Passage - pictured), Jazmin Stuart (Apartment), and others.