Seattle 2018 Preview: 5 New Picks from SIFF Week 3

The Field Guide to Evil
The good folks behind The ABCs of Death are back with another horror anthology. This one features Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy), Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy, Berberian Sound Studio), Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure), Katrin Gebbe (Nothing Bad Can Happen), Can Evrenol (Baskin, Housewife), Calvin Reeder (The Oregonian, The Rambler), Ashim Ahluwalia (Miss Lovely, Daddy), and Yannis Veslemes (Norway).
Leave No Trace
Debra Granik's first drama since Winter's Bone is this father-daughter story of a veteran struggling to adjust to society by building a life for his daughter and him deep in the forest. Ben Foster is fantastic but the star of the show is Thomasin McKenzie whose coming-of-age becomes the main thread of this emotional masterpiece.
Sorry to Bother You
Get ready to get weird! Hip hop artist Boots Riley's feature debut was one of the standouts of Sundance. It stars Lakeith Stanfield along with Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, and the voice of David Cross. Annapurna will put the film out soon if you can't make the festival's centerpiece screening.
Hal
Amy Scott's Hal Ashby documentary has been winning fans all across the festival circuit. One such fan is our own Chris Bourne who remarked in his review that the film, "serves as a superior reminder, or for some, a great introduction to, the lasting cinematic legacy of its inimitable subject."
Seriesfest Award Winners + WebFest at Shoreline
Looking for filmic enjoyment of a shorter variety? Then check out these two cool programs that SIFF is hosting. The Seriesfest Winners program brings some of the best shows from the Denver festival to the Seattle audience including Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock Disengaged, Daniel Willis's Public Housing Unit, and Joël Dos Reis Viegas and Sébastien Larroudé's Urbance. Meanwhile, WebFest features a host of original shows by the likes of Kitao Sakurai (The Passage - pictured), Jazmin Stuart (Apartment), and others.