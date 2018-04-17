Have Your Say: In Spaaaaaaaaaace...

This weekend I went to visit the Imagine Film Festival in Amsterdam, an absolutely fantastic genre movie event as always. One of the films I saw there was Klim Shipenko's Salyut 7, a riveting space thriller, based on the 1985 attempt to save the titular Russian space station after it became uncontrollable.
A review will follow soon but rest assured I had a great time with the film.
When I told this to friends, they asked me if it was like Apollo 13
, or more like Gravity
, and it made me wonder what was actually the best film about (semi-)realistic spaceflight I had ever seen.
So let's make that the topic for this week: what are your favorite films in (or about) travel in spaaaaaaaaaace?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.