Have Your Say: In Spaaaaaaaaaace...

This weekend I went to visit the Imagine Film Festival in Amsterdam, an absolutely fantastic genre movie event as always. One of the films I saw there was Klim Shipenko's Salyut 7, a riveting space thriller, based on the 1985 attempt to save the titular Russian space station after it became uncontrollable.A review will follow soon but rest assured I had a great time with the film.When I told this to friends, they asked me if it was like, or more like, and it made me wonder what was actually the best film about (semi-)realistic spaceflight I had ever seen.So let's make that the topic for this week: what are your favorite films in (or about) travel in spaaaaaaaaaace?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!!