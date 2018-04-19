DEADPOOL 2: The Final Trailer is Here and Peter Responded to The ad.

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 is here, ahead of its release on May 18th.

Chock (Or is it cock? You'll see) full of sight gags and humor, there is also way more spectacle to the action this time around. And doing nothing to heal the rift that grows between the two big superhero franchises there is also a shot at DC, which I personally have not problem with.

We still have not heard much from Negasonic Teenage Warhead yet, but we do get more bits from Domino, and get a good look at Shatterstar. And we are only catching glimpses of Terry Crews as Bedlam. You cannot help but wonder what goods he will bring to the show. And then there is the Peter bit.

It looks like we are good for another round of fun and violence at the cinema this Spring.