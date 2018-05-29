Have Your Say: DEADPOOL Cross-overs...

Deadpool 2
has hit cinemas worldwide, and so far the second shot hasn't been disappointing. Critics and audiences alike were very kind to the merc-with-a-mouth, and were amused rather than disgruntled upon finding out just how much Ryan Reynolds and his marketing crew had been misleading audience expectations with their expertly crafted trailers.
Pranked most hard were those people who left the cinema during the end credits, as Deadpool... well, that's best left un-spoiled. Heh. But it does have you thinking... where, or rather WHO WITH would we like Deadpool to re-appear? According to this article in Indiewire
, Ryan Reynolds and Guardians of the Galaxy
director James Gunn were happily quipping about a cross-over between the two titles, and why not? The tone and character line-up do seem a perfect fit.
But there must be plenty of other amusing pairings to consider. So, Guardians aside, who would we like Deadpool
to do a cross-over with? Feel free to mention anyone or anything, as long as it is amusing.
So chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
