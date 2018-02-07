DEADPOOL 2: New Teaser Shows Off Cable, And Deadpool's Puppetry Skills

Having not lost a step since the first Deadpool movie blew up in 2016 a fresh, violent and profane teaser trailer dropped for the sequel today. It is everything that we would expect.

Continuing to break the fourth wall, and taking time to take a shot at a previous blockbuster special effects blunder, all signs point to a sequel that will be just as irreverent and hilarious as the first. Even the movie description on the YouTube page does not take itself seriously.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

More importantly we get some really good footage of Josh Brolin as Cable, and see him in action as well. Looks good.

Still Called Deadpool 2 arrives in cinemas on May 18th.