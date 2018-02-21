Texas Frightmare 2018: Arrow Video Brings LAST HOUSE ON THE LEFT Stars Jeramie Rain & Marc Sheffler to Promote New Blu-ray

I have been a huge fan of Texas Frightmare Weekend since its humble beginnings 13 years ago. The event continues to grow and is now one of the largest horror conventions in the US, as well as the largest in the Southwest. We are always privleged to be able to share news about guests and some of the great screenings that the TFW team bring to Dallas every spring, but this may be the most exciting yet.

We are happy to exclusively announce that TFW sponsor Arrow Video will be releasing Wes Craven's debut feature, Last House on the Left, on special edition Blu-ray this May, and to celebrate Texas Frightmare will have two of the film's stars in attendance. Jeramie Rain and Marc Shefflet, who play Sadie and Junior Stillo from Krug's gang of ruthless killers, will be in attendance to supoprt the release.

Arrow Video will have the full details of the release on their Facebook page this Friday, but we are happy to have your first look at the brand new art by Paul Shipper. Here's the announcement from Texas Frightmare Weekend:

Texas Frightmare Weekend Presenting Sponsor Arrow Video is bringing two very special guests to our May 4-6 event. In celebration of Arrow Video’s upcoming and previously unannounced release of Last House on the Left please welcome Jeramie Rain and Marc Sheffler!

We're also very excited to give you a first look at the cover art by celebrated artist Paul Shipper.

To find out more on the full details of Arrow Video’s US release, check out their Facebook page for their full announcement this Friday at www.facebook.com/ArrowVideo

Tickets for Texas Frightmare Weekend are still available, but they do go fast. This is a great event that people fly in for from all over the world and I know I'll be there again this year. I wouldn't miss it for the world!