NIGHT WORLD: Latest Horror From Patricio Valladaras Coming to Netflix

Chilean director Patricio Valladares (Downhill and Toro Loco) wrote us today to let us know that his latest horror flick, Night World, starring Jason London and horror icon Robert Englund will arrive on Nerflix US on February 16th. You will find the trailer below.

When former LAPD officer Brett Anderson takes a job as head of security at an old apartment building in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, he soon begins to experience a series of bizarre and terrifying events. Once he begins to delve deeper into the building's sinister history and investigate its shadowy owners and past employees, Brett soon uncovers a malevolent force nestled deep in the bowels of the building that will do anything to be set free into our world.

He also brought up an interesting story about one of the production partners, Open Frames. Open Frames is a Bulgarian production company that has recently found success in the local television market with Bulgarian versions of X-Factor and Bulgaria got Talent. When they decided to venture into film they came on board Night World and became the first Bulgarian company to produce a film that will play in the U.S.

Open Frames may continue to find further success outside of their homeland when they came on board Havana Darkness, by Mexican director Guillermo Ivan, last year. Again, Havana Darkness is another first for anyone involved as it is the first English language horror film to be shot in Cuba. Havana Darkness will be looking for international sales in Berlin at EFM. You also find a trailer for that film below.

...a disturbing plot that brings three New Yorkers to confront the very essence of evil. In the film, the protagonists are lured to the island by a mysterious manuscript allegedly written by Ernest Hemingway, who had spent more than 10 years in Havana before his death.

Wait, there is more. One last project that Open Frames has come on board with, and another first. Guillermo Ivan's action comedy Welcome to Acapulco was the first ever Bulgarian-Mexican-American co-production.

...tells the story of ordinary, computer programmer Matt Booth, who sets off to meet his fiance for a foreign wedding in Estonia. When boarding his plane, Booth couldn't have imagined the dangerous world he was about to step into. Betrayed and set up, Matt finds himself on the run from the CIA and hired mercenaries, all looking for a package that he has supposedly smuggled through customs. Hunted on all sides, Matt is aided by Agent Adriana Vasquez, a femme fatale with orders of her own to follow...

Open Frames is currently producing a fantasy-action television series called Netherworld and looking at interesting coproduction opportunities.